Letter from the Past with Kipur (Day of Atonement)

In Letter from the Past, mail arrives in Tel Aviv that was posted 28 years earlier from Berlin, East Germany. In Kipur, an Orthodox man is on his way to pray when a young woman on a bicycle runs him down. Both films tenderly explore intergenerational relationships. In Hebrew with English subtitles. Guest speaker: Author/Artist Bernice Eisenstein. 7:30 pm. $15. Tickets: bit.ly/2hSEdwC