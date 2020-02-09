Letter Writing Social
Toronto's First Post Office Museum 260 Adelaide E, Toronto, Ontario
Monthly meetup for anyone seeking dedicated writing time in good company. 1-4 pm. Free.
facebook.com/events/2656492944373539
Hosted by the Toronto Letter Writers Society on the second Sunday of every month at Toronto's First Post Office. (Note: April 12 will be moved to April 5 due to Easter Sunday.)
