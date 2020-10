Planet Fabulon presents a four-day all ages online theatre event that brings audiences into a retro video game with real live performers as superheroes and villains. Oct 23 and 30 at 7 pm, Oct 24 and 31 at 8 pm. Tickets are $15 for single player to $50 for a multiplayer COVID pod. A reduced income price of $5 is available for those experiencing hardship. Tickets go on sale October 2. www.planetfabulon.online and tiny.cc/levelup-remastered.