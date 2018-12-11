Levi’s® DIY Holiday Workshops At Sherway Gardens

to Google Calendar - Levi’s® DIY Holiday Workshops At Sherway Gardens - 2018-12-11 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Levi’s® DIY Holiday Workshops At Sherway Gardens - 2018-12-11 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Levi’s® DIY Holiday Workshops At Sherway Gardens - 2018-12-11 18:30:00 iCalendar - Levi’s® DIY Holiday Workshops At Sherway Gardens - 2018-12-11 18:30:00

Sherway Gardens 25 The West Mall, Toronto, Ontario M9C 1B8

Levi’s® has launched a series of DIY Workshops through the in-store Tailor Shops in Toronto and across Canada for those looking to customize, tailor or repair their favourite denim pieces!

From monograms to embroidered patches and eye-catching pins, you’ll be able to add your own personal twist on your jeans and capture the current embroidered runway look with a piece you’ve created yourself. December 11 at 6:30 pm. $15. Pre-register.

Info
Sherway Gardens 25 The West Mall, Toronto, Ontario M9C 1B8 View Map
Festive Season
416-934-2105
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Levi’s® DIY Holiday Workshops At Sherway Gardens - 2018-12-11 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Levi’s® DIY Holiday Workshops At Sherway Gardens - 2018-12-11 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Levi’s® DIY Holiday Workshops At Sherway Gardens - 2018-12-11 18:30:00 iCalendar - Levi’s® DIY Holiday Workshops At Sherway Gardens - 2018-12-11 18:30:00