Levi’s® DIY Holiday Workshops at Square One

Levi’s® has launched a series of DIY Workshops through the in-store Tailor Shops in Toronto and across Canada for those looking to customize, tailor or repair their favourite denim pieces! From monograms to embroidered patches and eye-catching pins, you’ll be able to add your own personal twist on your jeans and capture the current embroidered runway look with a piece you’ve created yourself. December 11 at 5:30 pm. $15. Pre-register.