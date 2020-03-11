Lewis R. Gordon "Small Planet" Lecture

Jackman Humanities Building 170 St. George, Toronto, Ontario M5R 2M8

The author and philosopher will offer a critique of the tendency to seek past solutions to 21st century problems by exploring the idea of a shrinking planet premised on increasing human populations alongside technologies of traversing space over shorter periods of time. 4-6 pm. Free.

humanities.utoronto.ca/community-engaged-humanities-workshops

Jackman Humanities Building 170 St. George, Toronto, Ontario M5R 2M8
Free
416-978-7415
