Liberty Village Libation
Liberty Village Park 71 E Liberty, Toronto, Ontario
Featuring craft beer, cider, spirits and wine, the Liberty Village Libation Food & Drink Festival celebrates summer sunshine, community & culture. Grab your shades and bring your friends to eat, drink and socialize Saturday, July 14 from noon to 9 pm in the heart of Liberty Village. Early bird tickets $15 until July 8, $20 in advance.
