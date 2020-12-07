Lido Pimienta

NOW MagazineAll EventsLido Pimienta

Miss Colombia livestream concert. Dec 15 at 4 pm. https://youtu.be/wB4rSQmtgeo https://www.facebook.com/events/200624408207168

Location - Virtual Event

 

2020-12-15 @ 04:00 PM to
2020-12-15 @ 05:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

Virtual Event

