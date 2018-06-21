Life Assignment
Theatre Passe Muraille 16 Ryerson, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2P3
Theatre Nidāna presents a play by David Polera. A woman is about to share a secret with her husband when a government official arrives with alarming news. This ensemble play is set in an alternative world in which people are assigned new lives every few years to better serve society. Jun 21-24, Thu-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Fri-Sun 2 pm. $20, at artsboxoffice.ca.
