Life/Art Interplay? Art-Making for Personal Health and Embodiment
Dancemakers 15 Case Goods Lane #301, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4
This workshop explores the subtle movements back and forth in which the body, imagination and feeling interact, intersect and inform each other.The workshop will include a series of activities that combine movement, drawing and dialogue, guiding the participants into creative encounters.
Workshop for art-makers, self-professed art makers. Noon-4 pm. $100. For details contact maggie.forgeron@gmail.com.
