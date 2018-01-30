LIFT Winter 2018 Guided Tours

Come learn how to become a member, register for workshops and enquire about renting equipment. There will be guided tours, approximately 45 minutes in length, led by a LIFT staff member. The office is located at 1137 Dupont Street (east of Dufferin Street, at the corner of Gladstone Avenue). All are welcome to attend. 6 pm and 6:45 pm. Free.

