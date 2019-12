Watch as 3D projection mapping transforms the Museum's facade into a series of colossal artworks. Then step inside to enjoy extended Museum hours and free pop-up performances. Galleries and exhibitions will stay open until 9 pm, so you can warm up inside with a hot drink and some tasty fare. Dec 27-29, 6-9 pm. Free.

agakhanmuseum.org/programs/light-up-the-dark-2019