CONTACT Photography Festival group show featuring works by 10 Iranian artists. May 15-25, reception 7-9 pm May 15.

The exhibition theme explores the photographic journey of a group of Iranian artists and their experiences with the limits of art. Each artist has taken a different approach of the theme, bringing in a fresh insight into their own artworks and the definition of art. In an attempt to separate themselves from the familiar Persian motifs, these artists expand the scope of what contemporary Iranian art represents.

queengallery.ca/2019/04/limitless