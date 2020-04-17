Lionsgate Live: The Hunger Games

Lionsgate studio and Mongrel Media present Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies. A program of four Fridays of free movies streaming live will be made available to Canadians through Mongrel’s YouTube page. 9 pm ET. Free.

Audience donations throughout this event will benefit the Canadian Picture Pioneers, an organization dedicated to the support and well-being of members of the motion picture industry in Canada. All donations will be used by the organization to benefit local theatre employees across the country that have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The free movies that will livestream on Fridays at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET are: