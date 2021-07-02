COVID-19

Lisa Johnson – The Road So Far

Lonsdale Gallery is pleased to present The Road So Far an exhibition of recent paintings by Lisa Johnson in the.

Jul 2, 2021

Lonsdale Gallery is pleased to present The Road So Far an exhibition of recent paintings by Lisa Johnson in the Upper Gallery. Rooted in memory, and visualizing the psychological sensations of communing nature, Johnson approaches the untouched landscape as a site for self-discovery and expression. July 1-August 21, 2021.

Temporary gallery hours: Fridays 11 am-6 pm, Saturdays 11 am-5 pm. lonsdalegallery.com

