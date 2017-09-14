Listening Choir

A sound walk in the West Don Lands where a group of people walks silently while carrying a small cardboard loudspeaker, which plays localized sounds along the way. Join artists Christopher Willes and Adam Kinner for an audio tour that considers how sounds intersect the histories, policies, and affects embedded within city spaces.

Sep 14-17, Thu, Sat-Sun at 7 pm and Sat at 2 pm. Free. RSVP.