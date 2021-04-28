NOW MagazineAll EventsListening into the Cracks of Time

Listening into the Cracks of Time

Listening into the Cracks of Time

Bonaventure Ndikung, OCAD U’s International Resident Curator in conversation with Candice Hopkins, Senior Curator of the Toronto Biennial of Art, about how our collective cultural “brain” is influenced by both contemporary and generational sounds and music, as well as the resonances and histories that they carry. May 26 from 1-2:30 pm. Free. Register https://www.eventbrite.com/e/listening-into-the-cracks-of-time-tickets-150576116217

Presented by The Sherman Foundations President’s Speaker Series, OCAD University and Onsite Gallery.

 

2021-05-26 @ 01:00 PM to
2021-05-26 @ 02:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Art

