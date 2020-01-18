Listening To Snow: Michael Snow

Listening To Snow focuses on the artist’s experiments with sound over the course of his 70-year career, immersing its audience in the layered audio environments that Snow has created for film-, photo- and installation-based works. Curated by Liora Belford. Jan 18-Mar 21, reception 3-5 pm Jan 18 (artist in attendance). Free.

Curatorial listening tour w/ Liora Belford, 5 pm Feb 26; solo piano performance by Michael Snow, 4 pm Mar 21. At Justina M. Barnicke Gallery.