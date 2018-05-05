Liter-Ally: Poetry Towards Left Renewal
A Different Booklist 779 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 0B7
Toronto-based poets address the opportunity and challenge of Left renewal. How are poets rethinking politics on the left? What role might poetry play in left politics today? Join us for an evening of readings and spoken word performances by a poet laureate, a song-poet, a hip-hop artist and more. 7-9 pm. Pwyc.
drawingtheleft.wordpress.com // facebook.com/events/2023048864687771
