by Amanda Barker, Danielle Trzcinski and Natalie Tenenbaum (Primerica/Mirvish). BFFs go wild at a stagette in this musical. Opens Jun 4 and runs to Jun 9, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $30-$70.

More info on the show at littleblackdressthemusical.com