Tirgan Festival and Maaa Theater present a free adaptation of Samad Behrangi's Iranian children's story. Little Black Fish is about stepping outside the confines of a self-centered life, and about drawing a distinction between the wandering and the stationary. Mar 9 at 3 and 5:30 pm. $25-$35.

tirgan.ca/nowruz2019/event/the-little-black-fish