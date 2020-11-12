NOW MagazineAll EventsLive at Massey Hall – Kathleen Edwards

Live at Massey Hall – Kathleen Edwards

Live at Massey Hall – Kathleen Edwards

by
192 192 people viewed this event.

Film premiere with the singer-songwriter filmed May 4, 2018 at the historic venue. Nov 19 at 4 pm. Free. http://www.liveatmasseyhall.com

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-11-19 @ 04:00 PM to
2020-11-19 @ 06:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Screening
 

Event Category

Film

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.