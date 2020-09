Two virtual performances by the former Be Good Tanyas member to be broadcast live from the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver as part of the Live From Inside livestream series.

Sep 26: 11 am PT/2 pm ET/6 pm GMT/8 pm CET

Sep 27: 6 pm PT/9 pm ET

$19 on universe.com. A portion of the ticket price benefits Raven Trust raventrust.com