NOW MagazineAll EventsLive From Inside: JJ Wilde

Live From Inside: JJ Wilde

Live From Inside: JJ Wilde

by
17 17 people viewed this event.

Livestreamed concert from the Danforth Music Hall. June 12 at 9 pm, and June 13 at 3 pm. $15. https://livefrominside.ca/

 

Date And Time

2021-06-12 @ 09:00 PM to
2021-06-13 @ 05:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.