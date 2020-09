Two virtual performances by Peach Pit to be broadcast live from the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver as part of the Live From Inside livestream series.

Sep 17: 11 am PT/2 pm ET/6 pm GMT/8 pm CET

Sep 17: 6 pm PT/9 pm ET

$13.36 on universe.com. A portion of the ticket price benefits Downtown Eastside Women’s Shelter. https://dewc.ca/