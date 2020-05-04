LIVEMEDAID - COVID-19 Science Expert Benefit Show
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Scientific community event to benefit in support of Doctors Without Borders / MSF and front-line healthcare workers in the global fight against COVID-19. Guests include Dr Jane Goodall, David Suzuki, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, TED speaker Wade Davis, emergency room doctors from New York and Toronto, as well as Canadian politicians, like Julie Payette and more. 6-11 pm. livemedaid.com
