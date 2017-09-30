Living Mosaic: A Cartography Of Origin And Settlement

Riverdale Hub 1326 Gerrard E, Toronto, Ontario M4L 1Z1

Riverdale Hub is pleased to present Living Mosaic: A Cartography of Origins and Settlement. This is an art exhibition and two-day public event at the Riverdale Gallery that highlights the history of Ontario through the people and the diverse cultural traditions that give shape to our contemporary society. 11 am-3 pm Sep 30-Oct 1. Free. A Culture Days event.

www.RiverdaleGallery.ca

Info
Riverdale Hub 1326 Gerrard E, Toronto, Ontario M4L 1Z1
Free
Art
416-465-6021
