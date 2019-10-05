Liz Pead & Lisa Johnson; Phil Irish; George Boileau

Lonsdale Gallery 410 Spadina Rd, Toronto, Ontario M5P 2W2

Lonsdale Gallery presents three provocative exhibitions: Liz Pead & Lisa Johnson: UNCharted Terrain (Main Gallery); Phil Irish: SUB/Merged (Project Room); and George Boileau: Myths & Metaphors (Upper Gallery).

Exhibitions on view October 5 until November 3. Opening Reception: Saturday, October 5 from 2-5 pm. Artist in attendance.

Gallery Hours: Wed-Sun 11 am-5 pm or by appointment. 

Lonsdale Gallery 410 Spadina Rd, Toronto, Ontario M5P 2W2
Free
Art
416-487-8733
