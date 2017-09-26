Local Talks: Business of Bloggers
Ollie Quinn 45 Ossington, Toronto, Ontario
Open discussion about the business of blogging. Speakers will discuss the evolution and rise of the creator class (Bloggers, Instagrammers, influencers), and their impact on social media. Panel will share moments from their entrepreneurial journeys, discuss how you can get started and how to stay motivated to keep it going. 9:30 pm. $15. Tickets: localtalks.ca/toronto1
