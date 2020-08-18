Locked & Live: Seether

NOW MagazineAll EventsLocked & Live: Seether

30
Aug

Livestream concert of the new album Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum (If You Want Peace, Prepare for War). 3 pm. $20.

WWW.SEETHER.VEEPS.COM

 

Date And Time

2020-08-30 @ 03:00 PM
 

Location

 

Venue

Virtual Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

 

