LOFT Community Services Home for the Holidays Benefit Concert

Virtual concert with Micah Barnes, The Gospel Quartet, Billy Newton-Davis, Jeremiah Sparks, and Mark Cassius livestreamed from Koerner Hall. Dec 10 at 7:30 pm. $50. https://www.loftcs.org/concert2020

LOFT’s work is in promoting recovery and independence for people coping with complex mental health difficulties, dementia, substance use issues, physical health challenges, and homelessness.