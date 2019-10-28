Logics of Sense 2: Implications

Group exhibition with works by Revital Cohen & Tuur Van Balen, Beatriz Santiago Muñoz, Miles Rufelds and YangMing. Among their videos, sculptures, and screenings, visitors are implicated in both seeing like a state and sharing in ecological complicity through colonial pasts and capitalist futures. As geopolitical backstories unfold to reveal an entropic obsolescence of objects, a storm builds toward the moment of its explosive release. Oct 28-Dec 17.