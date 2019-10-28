Logics of Sense 2: Implications
Blackwood Gallery UTM, 3359 Mississauga N, Mississauga, Ontario L5L 1C6
Group exhibition with works by Revital Cohen & Tuur Van Balen, Beatriz Santiago Muñoz, Miles Rufelds and YangMing. Among their videos, sculptures, and screenings, visitors are implicated in both seeing like a state and sharing in ecological complicity through colonial pasts and capitalist futures. As geopolitical backstories unfold to reveal an entropic obsolescence of objects, a storm builds toward the moment of its explosive release. Oct 28-Dec 17.
Info
Blackwood Gallery UTM, 3359 Mississauga N, Mississauga, Ontario L5L 1C6 View Map
Art