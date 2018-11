Performance art project. Lojong (mind-training) is a series of 59 slogans that give specific guidelines on how to approach meditation and awaken compassion in daily life. All sessions will be free and open to the public and will involve a discussion with the artist, and a group practice. Curated by Kristin Weckworth (Kiko). Nov 15-Dec 12.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2040866716205139/