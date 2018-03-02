LolaSue's Bingo

This revamped night is not to be confused with your grandparent's bingo. There's a raffle where we'd make this entire night about YOU, a side crafting station, and free Pizza. Filled with music, drinks, prizes, and more this event is perfect for everyone who wants to embrace some kid-like fun in a cool-adult kind of way. 7:30 pm. $20 Boss Table, $10 Standing Tickets, more at the door.