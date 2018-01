This revamped night is not to be confused with your grandparents bingo. We want you to be loud, laugh, and dance (if you happen to be a part of a 'double bingo'). Also, if you need to satisfy your crafting itch, you can decorate your bingo dauber with an assortment of stickers, sparkles, pom poms, and ribbons. This is completely optional and completely encouraged. 8 pm. $20, early bird $10, more at the door. lolasue.com/bingo