LolaSue's Bingo

This revamped night is not to be confused with your grandparent's bingo (unless they're super cool, then it's exactly like the bingo nights that they would go to). Laugh from the gut, get silly with excitement, & allow us to delight you with a fun night out. Filled with music, drinks, prizes, & more/ It's perfect for everyone who wants to embrace some kid-like fun in a cool-adult kind of way. 7-9:30 pm. $10.