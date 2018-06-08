LolaSue's Burlesque Bingo

Burlesque Bingo, happening the second Friday of every month. Not only will you get to participate in an amazing night of bingo, you'll also get to see a gaggle of talented performers shimmy & shake their stuff on stage between games. Filled with music, drinks, prizes, & more this event is perfect for everyone who wants to embrace some kid-like fun in a cool-adult kind of way. 7:30 pm. $12, $25.