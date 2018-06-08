LolaSue's Burlesque Bingo
Lee’s Palace 529 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y4
Burlesque Bingo, happening the second Friday of every month. Not only will you get to participate in an amazing night of bingo, you'll also get to see a gaggle of talented performers shimmy & shake their stuff on stage between games. Filled with music, drinks, prizes, & more this event is perfect for everyone who wants to embrace some kid-like fun in a cool-adult kind of way. 7:30 pm. $12, $25.
