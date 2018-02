Having plants in the house is better in theory than in practice. The watering, the sunlight - who has the energy? Come out & make your own rock cactus (yes, a rock painted as a cactus!) & never feel guilty for wilted foliage again. Unleash your imagination and get creative, all while sipping a cocktail & chatting with friends. 7:30 pm, $40, $25. lolasue.com/diy-something-green