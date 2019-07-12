Lolli – The Exhibit Nobody Wants To Talk About
Stackt Market 28 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2R5
Installation that taps into the cultural phenomenon of Instagrammable installations shared daily on social media. Learn the meaning behind the tens of thousands of lollipops artistically displayed and help raise awareness of online child pornography. Jul 12-14, noon-7 pm. This exhibit contains content that may trigger unsettling feelings. Visitors must be 18+.
