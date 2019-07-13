Long Exposure Festival
Flemingdon Park Soccer Field 150 Gateway Blvd, Toronto, Ontario
Interactive games, installations, snacks and performances at this all-ages outdoor festival. There will be workshops for kids on how to spin poi and assemble LED toys to explore, alongside the artwork in the park. This event is located in Flemingdon Park between Gateway Blvd and Don Mills Road, next to the soccer field. 6-11 pm. Free.
Flemingdon Park Soccer Field 150 Gateway Blvd, Toronto, Ontario
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
