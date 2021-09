DIY music festival and conference with Fiver, Lal, Obuxum, Mr Joy and more. Sep 24 (5-10:30 pm), and Sep 25 (5-11 pm). Doors 4 pm. All ages. Adv $15, pwyc at the door. Rooftop of Garrison, 1197 Dundas W. https://www.ticketscene.ca/events/37413