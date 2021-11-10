Long Winter Music Festival & Conference -Together Apart

Co-production with Paris, France presenter La Station – Gare des Mines. Together Apart is a first-ever festival and conference to connect DIY communities in international collaboration and exchange. November 26 and 27 events include live shows in Paris and Toronto, international panels, a research conference focused on DIY spaces, and local workshops to build inter-collective capacity. Nov 26 and 27.

The bi-city artistic program includes two nights of multi-venue live music and art at St. Anne’s Church (Dundas West) in Toronto and an IRL / URL cross-stream virtual party, with back-to-back sets by DJs in Paris and Toronto, co-produced with Collectif Ascidiacea and Club Quarantine. Featured artists include leading techno-industrial duo Orphx (Hamilton), experimental jazz pop band Bernice, electronic producer and vocalist New Chance, post-punk electro-noise act Odonis Odonis, Afro-fusion multidisciplinary artist Asuquomo (Ottawa), a dance party by ISO Radio, and more.

St. Anne’s Anglican Church – Parish Hall (651 Dufferin) + Church (270 Gladstone Ave) and Lula Lounge (1585 Dundas W). Details http://torontolongwinter.com