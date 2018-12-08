Long Winter Year 7 Vol. 2

All-ages music and art party, live music by Myst Milano, Deux Trois, Rotten Column, Adria Kain, Blank Nurse/No Light, Greydini, Piper Maru, Lee Reid, Pineapple and Ensh. Doors 7 pm. $10 adv, pwyc at the door.

Includes Long Night with Vish Khanna - monthly talk show with special guests: 2018 Polaris Music Prize winner Jeremy Dutcher, journalist Anupa Mistry, and rapper Lee Reed! Plus, sidekick James Keast and house band The Bicycles. Doors 9 pm in the Main Hall.

facebook.com/events/354672275097737