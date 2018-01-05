Long Winter

Gladstone Hotel 1214 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J6

Music by Matthew Progress, Tremayne, Max and Eyeda, Babygirl, Tashme, Luge, Kojo Easy Damptey, Coco Supreme (DJ set), and Gonnie Garko (DJ set).

Art by Lynx Saint-Marie, Laura Dobson, Jes Sachse, Daniel Jelani Ellis, TAYO Collective, Maya Ben David, Milad Monavvarian, Joe Strutt (Mechanical Forest Sound), Alicia Nauta, Posi Vibez, Silent Shout, VIdeomancy, Roxanne Ignatius, Colin Medley, Paul Petro Gallery presenting estate artifacts of Will Monroe and his life during the Vazaleen Parties and Northside HipHop Archives.  Long Night with Vish Khanna. This project is a part of Myseum Presents: Music from People City, a city-wide celebration of exhibits, events, and experiences that showcase how Toronto got its groove. 7 pm. $tba.

