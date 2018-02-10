Looking Forward, Looking Back: A Visual Exploration Of Canada’s Relationship With Canada’s Indigenous People

The exhibition is a two-part examination of Canada’s relationship with its Indigenous Peoples through the lens of our country’s prime ministers. The exhibit features an overview of 29 prime ministers in photographs and documents, which together create a moving historical narrative of the country’s dichotomous relationship with the Indigenous Peoples in the 150 years since Confederation. Featured artists include Carl Beam, Shirley Cheechoo, Irene Avaalaaquiaq Tiktaalaaq, Christian Morrisseau, Kris Nahrgang and Cecil Youngfox. Feb 10-Apr 7. 6-9 pm Thu, 1 pm-5 pm Sat, and by appointment. Free.