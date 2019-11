Pleasure Dome’s Lost and Found in Late Capitalism (constructed from public domain artefacts and military found-footage) speaks truth to power while capitalism continues to destroy our environment, wage wars on our people, and destroy our social fabric. Curated by Shahbaz Khayambashi. 7:30-10 pm. $10 (members $5/pwyc).

pdome.org/2019/lost-and-found-in-late-capitalism