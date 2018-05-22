Lost And Found: Orphan 32 Goes Home

Two-year-old Thanh Campbell was one of 57 war orphans rescued from Vietnam in 1975 as part of Operation Babylift. Orphan 32 is an inspirational story about love, life, family and a journey of self-discovery. Come meet and hear Thanh share his story and be part of the Toronto launch for his new children's illustrated book. 6:30 pm. Free.

facebook.com/events/141781379982672

