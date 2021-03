Lost in The Desert Sky: Kayhan Kalhor in Memory of Maestro Mohammad Reza Shajarian

Royal Conservatory of Music and Tirgan Festival present an online concert honouring the legacy of one of Iran’s greatest vocalists, Mohammad Reza Shajarian (1940-2020). Available March 20 at 12:01 am to March 21 at 11:59 pm. $35. http://www.rcmusic.com/livestream