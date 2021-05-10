Nightwood Theatre presents UnSpun Theatre’s micro-multi-disciplinary art piece. Audience members enter a digital space one at a time to share a story about something they’ve lost. Once shared, Michaela Washburn and Shira Leuchter build and present a small object that encapsulates their guest’s story, which is added to an ever-evolving exhibition, reminding us that loss doesn’t have to be a solitary reckoning. May 25 to June 5. Tickets range from PWYC, $25, $50. https://www.nightwoodtheatre.net/product/lost-together

Due to the nature of this piece, there are only 60 tickets available and time slots must be booked in advance. Please note that there are no ticket exchanges or returns.