Lotions, Potions & Creams

Dread the feeling of dry, itchy skin? The obnoxious fragrances and unreadable ingredients of drug store moisturizing lotions? Come learn to make your own lotions, for yourself, your family, and your clients. We'll use simple, natural, vegan ingredients like vegetable waxes and flower waters. You'll come away with a bundle of custom lotions, potions and creams you've made yourself!. 10 am-4 pm. $200.